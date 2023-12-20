News on the future international school in Ventimiglia

Subject to approval by the municipal council, the international school should welcome its first students, aged between 3 and 18, in September 2026 - © Marina Development Corporation

Blenheim Schools, the international division of Chatsworth Schools, has been chosen by Marina Development Corporation (MDC).

A new future is taking shape for Ventimiglia, which is continuing its transformation around Monaco’s 3rd port, despite the overall project being on hold pending approval by the town’s Council. But MDC has no time to lose. The company responsible for carrying out all the planned work has just signed a partnership agreement with the award-winning educational services provider and international school network Chatsworth Schools to manage the Borgo del Forte Campus.

The school will be able to serve a wide catchment area, as similar structures can only be found in Genoa, Monaco and Nice – © Marina Development Corporation

As a reminder, the campus is planned to comprise an international school for 800 students, along with public gardens, student accommodation and indoor and outdoor sports facilities to which the residents of Ventimiglia will have special access thanks to grants and discounts.

The campus will also have over 3,000 m² of car parking and a dedicated conference and exhibition venue, as well as laboratories and offices. A total of 42,000 m² will be required for the project, which will be developed on the site of the former Campasso railway station.

Blenheim Schools’ role

Blenheim Schools – the international school division of Chatsworth Schools – will be responsible for designing and implementing the international school’s educational curriculum and learning areas, managing activities for the entire campus, and promoting integration.

Giuseppe Noto, CEO of Marina Development Corporation, makes no secret of his great satisfaction: “We are delighted to announce, together with Chatsworth, the creation of the largest international school in the Liguria region, a driving force behind major social, economic and employment growth for Ventimiglia. After years of work with the public administration, we are confidently awaiting the adoption by the Town Council of the urban planning variant required for its implementation, before the end of the year.”

200 million euros for the complete restructuring project

With a total investment of €200 million, the complete redevelopment, called Marina di Ventimiglia, will cover a surface area of 57,000 m². It comprises several structures: the main one, Borgo del Forte, covering the area behind the new tourist port of Cala del Forte, owned by Ports de Monaco, with a 70-room 5-star hotel, and 60 top-of-the-range flats with terraces up for sale.

The other main elements involve building the panoramic La Rocca restaurant, located to the west of the residential-hotel complex and due for completion by summer 2024, and Club Italia, which involves transforming the “former ACI building” into a centre of excellence for food and beverage services. With these improvements, the main promoter, none other than Monegasque resident Robert Thielen, hopes to turn Ventimiglia into a flasghip tourist destination. The town already saw an upturn in visitors last summer. The project therefore appears to be on the right track.