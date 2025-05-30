Joël Darfeuille, world’s best receptionist, shares five tips for world-class welcome

Calling all aspiring receptionists! Joël Darfeuille, voted best receptionist in the world at the David Campbell Awards on 22 March 2025, agreed to give us a quick fire masterclass. We asked him for the secrets of success in his profession.

1. The welcome

What do you think makes for a perfect welcome? What should a customer feel in the first few seconds?

Joël Darfeuille, receptionist at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo: The first few seconds are decisive. We are practically the customers’ first point of contact when they arrive, but above all the last one when they leave. It’s a bit like concerts: you remember the start and the finish. It’s the same principle in hospitality. It’s all about making a great first and last impression.

It’s all about making a great first and last impression.

To do so, on the one hand it’s essential to use the different hotel experiences depending on the clientele (business, leisure, winter sports, international) and the size of the establishment you work in.

On the other hand, you have to be as sincere as possible when you greet a customer, in other words, make them feel at home. In the luxury hotel industry, the LQA (Luxury Quality Assurance) criteria establish a certain standard we must comply with, but this doesn’t mean we can’t have a sincere approach and talk to people about all sorts of things.

2. Listen and anticipate

How do you go about spotting customers’ needs, even if they don’t express them?

I have a good example to illustrate the sincerity I was just talking about. When I was working in London, a client told me he was a Liverpool fan during our conversation when he was checking in. The Champions League was going on at the time, and there was a match the following evening.

With help from the majordomo, we went out and bought him his favourite team’s supporters’ scarf, so that he would be ready on match day. I think he appreciated the personal gesture enormously.

3. Stress management

How do you keep your cool when things get out of hand at reception?

At the David Campbell International Competition, dealing with complaints is obviously one of the most important tests. Stress management is vital because it speaks to our know-how and our interpersonal skills. When a customer raises an issue, never take it personally or adopt a confrontational attitude.

On the contrary, the right approach is to work together to find the best solution. Personally, I see the counter as a real barrier with the customer. As far as possible, I try to come round from behind the desk and stand next to him rather than opposite him. Being closer makes discussion easier.

4. Know the establishment and its surroundings

Why is it vital to know everything about the hotel… and the neighbourhood?

Listening plays a central role here, so we can provide the best possible advice and meet everyone’s expectations. So you need to know your establishment inside out: the rooms, the activities, the services and the dining areas – here at the Fairmont for example, the restaurants have very different inspirations.

Knowledge of the major tourist attractions is also useful, especially here in Monaco, where we’re lucky enough to have some fabulous places close to hand.

Positive energy is at the heart of our business.

5. Smile and have a positive attitude

How do you keep up your energy and good humour, even after hours on your feet?

Standing at reception is necessarily an endurance test, since the quality of your welcome must remain constant from the start to the end of the day. Positive energy is at the heart of our business. Smiling is very important: it lets customers immediately feel the warm and authentic approach that we are trying to convey.

You know, smiling is often contagious. Even at a distance, on the telephone, it has an immediate impact on the intonation of our voice. It’s a two-way street, making sure discussions go well and everyone has a pleasant time.

