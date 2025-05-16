Marcel Ravin crowned Chef of the Year at Hotel & Lodge Awards 2025

Marcel Ravin, at the helm of the Blue Bay (two Michelin stars) and Elsa (one star), has just added a new distinction to his trophy cupboard. He was named best chef at the Hotel & Lodge Awards 2025 ceremony held in Paris on Tuesday 13 May. Organised since 2018 by the French magazine of the same name, the awards celebrate excellence in different areas of the global luxury hospitality industry.

The annual ceremony has become a benchmark in the industry, with a jury of professionals recognising establishments and individuals that stand out for their quality, originality and commitment to excellence.

Blue Bay Marcel Ravin joins ‘Grandes Tables du Monde’ club

Fusion cuisine that transcends borders

Originally from Martinique, Marcel Ravin has built his reputation on a unique culinary approach that combines his Caribbean roots with Mediterranean excellence. After arriving in mainland France at the age of 17, he gained experience in a number of prestigious establishments before coming to Monaco in 2005. Now a leading figure in Monegasque gastronomy, he heads up the kitchen in the Blue Bay at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hôtel & Resort. The restaurant was awarded its second Michelin star in 2022.

“Receiving this award as a chef is a great source of pride. It is the culmination of passionate dedication and a childhood dream of world-class gastronomy. Through the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer group, I am honoured to contribute to Monaco’s reputation as a gastronomic destination,” said chef Marcel Ravin at the ceremony.

Sustainability and responsibility

Marcel Ravin’s culinary philosophy is also part of an environmentally responsible approach. The chef sources his produce from the Monte-Carlo Bay’s organic vegetable garden and follows the ‘Mr Goodfish’ charter to preserve marine resources. His Blue Bay restaurant has also received the ‘Responsible Restaurant’ certification, demonstrating his commitment to sustainable gastronomy.

With this award, the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) Group cements its status as an exceptional gastronomic destination, with 10 Michelin stars across its establishments.