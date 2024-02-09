Blue Bay Marcel Ravin joins ‘Grandes Tables du Monde’ club

The double Michelin-starred restaurant reopens to the public on 14 February after a five-month transformation.

Advertising

Marcel Ravin was awarded his first Michelin star in 2015 and a second in 2022. The new Blue Bay will be inaugurated on Saturday evening, February 10, in the presence of Prince Albert II.

“It will be the showcase that his talent deserves,” said Stéphane Valeri, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM), when he announced SBM’s major projects for 2024. “We’re lucky to have some great international chefs in Monaco, but Marcel Ravin truly built his career at SBM and that’s a real source of pride!”

A transformed Blue Bay Marcel Ravin

The restaurant promises a metamorphosis of the premises and the dining experience. “The new Blue Bay Marcel Ravin is an ode to life, nature and the bounty of the Caribbean, with a new immersive gastronomic experience and a completely revamped menu. A veritable restaurant within a restaurant, La Table de Marcel offers a new, even more exclusive experience reserved for eight guests.”

Marcel Ravin among the world’s greatest chefs

At the 68th Congress of the ‘Grandes Tables du Monde’ on 4 February, Marcel Ravin joined the prestigious club alongside another Monaco restaurant, Le Louis XV – Alain Ducasse at L’Hôtel de Paris. The organisation has included the best restaurants in the world for 69 years.

Michelin Guide 2022: Second star for Marcel Ravin

During this year’s event at Restaurant Lasserre in Paris, 17 new members joined the highly exclusive club. It now comprises 177 restaurants in 23 different countries. All are carefully selected “based on shared values and stringent admission criteria, guaranteeing exclusivity.”

The Martinique-born chef arrived at the Blue Bay in 2005. Since then, his excellent cuisine has consistently surprised the restaurant’s delighted customers. “Marcel Ravin is the only example in France of a fusion of Caribbean cuisines and top quality produce from the French Riviera,” the Michelin guide read following the chef’s second star in 2022.

Practical details: