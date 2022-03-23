The Michelin Guide announced the new list of starred chefs on Tuesday in Cognac. For the second time, the chef of the restaurant Le Blue Bay at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort is one of the winners.

Seven years on, Marcel Ravin has once again been distinguished by the Michelin Guide. When he arrived at the Société des Bains de Mer in 2005 , the Martinique chef quickly took the restaurant reins at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, introducing vibrant gastronomy with universal accents, which earned him a first star in 2015.

Martinique-inspired cuisine

A cuisine that changes according to his inspiration of the moment and that adapts to his environment, with produce from his entirely organic Monegasque vegetable garden. All of which delighted the Michelin Guide jury for the second time, tribute to the work of the Blue Bay chef.

“Marcel Ravin is the only example in France of a fusion of Caribbean cuisines and top quality produce from the French Riviera,” the Michelin Guide said in its press release. “Annatto oil, fish ‘blaff’, turmeric, moringa, lemongrass, tamarind: memories of his grandmother’s dishes, spices, products and recipes from his native Martinique infuse each dish with exotic notes.”