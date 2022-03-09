Every Sunday, from March 13 to May 8, you can enjoy a delicious brunch signed by Chef Marcel Ravin at the Blue Bay restaurant in the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort.

The warm weather is on its way. And Springtime means Sunday Rose Brunch at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort. You’ll certainly be seeing ‘La Vie en Rose’ as you enjoy Marcel Ravin’s culinary delights at the Blue Bay.

SEE ALSO: Marcel Ravin chairs Monaco organic food festival in India

To add to the springtime mood, Stanislas Ducreux will also have an ephemeral flower stand on the forecourt of the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, and the candy bar will feature a candyfloss stand.

A unique experience that will tickle your taste buds!

Practical details:

Price: 125 euros

Reservations: T. +377 98 06 03 60