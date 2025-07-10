Summer in Port Hercule 2025: six weeks of family fun on Quai Albert 1er

From 18 July to 24 August, Monaco’s harbour will become a giant amusement park with rides, sports activities and fireworks.

Quai Albert 1er is getting ready to host its traditional summer festival, with a range of attractions designed for all generations. Colourful merry-go-rounds, go-kart circuits for all ages, makeshift basketball courts and trampolines will mean the whole family can have fun. The younger ones can try their hand at duck fishing or sailing on small boats, or they can choose a (temporary) tattoo at one of the dedicated stands.

Artistic partnership with the Grimaldi Forum

The 2025 edition is taking a creative turn thanks to a collaboration with the Grimaldi Forum and its “Colours!” exhibition. A specially equipped chalet will host art workshops for children, adding a whole new cultural dimension to the event.

The AS Monaco Village is back

AS Monaco is setting up its themed village for the second year running. The Red and White Caravan will be on hand free of charge with its flagship activities, which have already been tried and tested by over 10,000 children from the region and Italy over the last three years on the Kids Tour.

From mini football pitches to life-size human table football, visitors can look forward to a host of fun challenges. There is a special programme every Sunday: meeting Academy players, football tournaments, juggling contests and e-sport competitions on FC 25.

A pop-up shop will be selling the new 2025-2026 kit, and goodies will be on offer every afternoon during the different events.

The Red and White mobile programme was launched in 2022 and has already been enjoyed by over 10,000 children © AS Monaco

Special evenings

Two dates for your summer diary: the festivities will go on until midnight on Saturdays 26 July and 9 August. Bouncy castles, fireworks and music (DJ on 26 July and pop-rock on 9 August) promise memorable festive moments on the Monegasque seafront.

Times