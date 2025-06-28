AS Monaco and Mizuno unveil new home kit for the 2025/2026 season

AS Monaco and new kit supplier Mizuno have revealed the 2025/2026 home jersey – a design that seamlessly blends tradition and innovation, while paying tribute to the club’s storied past through a modern Japanese perspective.

The iconic 55-degree red and white diagonal, designed by Princess Grace in 1960, is naturally featured on the new shirt. Also included is a unique embossed striped pattern.

These discreet vertical stripes give a nod to the kits before the diagonal, notably that of the memorable victory in the Coupe de France 1960, the club’s first trophy.

© AS Monaco

Between Japanese design and Monegasque elegance

The redesigned Japanese-style collar brings a modern and refined look. The princely crown sits atop the slogan “Daghe Munegu” in gold letters on the back, while gold trim adorns the sleeves. The thin red stripes on the shoulders and lower back are reminiscent of the Principality flag.

The red, white and gold crest adorns the heart side, opposite Mizuno’s “Runbird”, a symbol of precision and innovation.

© AS Monaco

A strong environmental commitment

Mizuno is using 100% recycled polyester, demonstrating its commitment to the environment, as the kit will accompany the Monegasques in their Ligue 1 and Champions League adventures.

The Japanese concept of “MA” at the heart of the campaign

The reveal campaign is based on the Japanese concept of “MA”: the art of balance, embodied during a shoot at the Stade Louis-II and on the Digue Rainier III.

The Red & Whites will wear this jersey for the first time against Cercle Bruges on July 11 at the Performance Center.

© AS Monaco

Available online and in-store

The 2025/2026 home jersey is now available for pre-order at shop.asmonaco.com and will be on sale at the club’s official store when it reopens on July 15.