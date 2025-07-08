See tomorrow’s space rovers at Prince’s Collection

The Prince’s Palace is transforming its prestigious Car Collection into a portal to infinity, playing host to four futuristic rovers that redefine the boundaries between terrestrial motoring and space exploration.

Until 2 September, visitors to the Car Collection of H.S.H. the Prince of Monaco can contemplate humanity’s future via four exceptional rover vehicles, the fruits of a joint venture between Venturi Space and Venturi Astrolab. The temporary exhibition transforms the showcase for prestigious cars into a space innovation laboratory, where each rover tells a story of interplanetary conquest.

Flex: lunar ambassador for 2027

The Flex astromobile, the jewel in the crown of the ephemeral collection, is preparing to set foot, or rather wheel, on the moon in 2027 via SpaceX. Shortlisted by NASA, this technological marvel features Monegasque innovations: hyper-deformable wheels designed in Switzerland and high-performance batteries developed in the Principality.

© Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

From the Moon to Mars: unlimited ambition

The Flip rover will reach the lunar South Pole in 2026, while its Martian counterpart will pave the way for colonisation of the Red Planet. Mona Luna embodies European excellence, with a Franco-Monegasque design for the European Space Agency and CNES, France’s national space study centre.

Venturi Space: electric meets cosmic

Under the visionary leadership of Gildo Pastor, Venturi started a strategic revolution in 2021, shifting its focus from terrestrial automotive innovation to the space industry. This metamorphosis is a perfect illustration of Monegasque DNA: transforming boldness into excellence, and innovation into legend.

The unique exhibition reveals how Monaco, a Principality with a limited terrestrial footprint, nurtures infinite ambitions, writing the first pages of European space history.

Prince of Monaco’s Car Collection, 54 route de la Piscine – Port Hercule.