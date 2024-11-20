Venturi Space welcomes Prince Albert II for exclusive visit

Prince Albert II, General David Scott and astronaut Jean-François Clervoy learned about Monegasque company Venturi Space’s latest space projects.

On Monday 18 November, Prince Albert II of Monaco visited Venturi Space, accompanied by Apollo 15 mission commander David Scott and astronaut Jean-François Clervoy. Welcomed by Gildo Pastor, the company’s CEO, they discovered the innovative technologies being developed for Venturi Space’s future lunar missions.

FLIP: Venturi’s robust new lunar rover

Innovations to help conquer the moon

On the programme: a presentation of the FLIP and FLEX rovers, a look at Venturi Space’s lunar battery manufacturing technologies and techniques, and a presentation of planned Venturi Astrolab missions. The Venturi Space group also unveiled its hyper-deformable lunar wheel and an exhibition on the history of aerospace.

“The FLEX rover is very different from the one I drove. It’s much bigger and will have an enormous operating life,” said David Scott, the first man to drive a rover on the Moon. Monegasque businessman Gildo Pastor expressed his pride at welcoming the figures from the world of space exploration: “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome, in the presence of the Sovereign and Jean-François Clervoy, the first man to have driven a rover on the Moon.”

By the end of 2026, Venturi Space’s rovers will be in service on the Moon, in partnership with Venturi Astrolab.

Venturi unveils its moon wheel, a world first