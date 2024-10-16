FLIP: Venturi’s robust new lunar rover

The rover can withstand temperature variations of over 300°C and aggressive solar radiation © Venturi Space

Its mission is to standardise lunar logistics and meet the growing demand for sending small payloads to the Moon.

Yesterday, Venturi Space and Venturi Astrolab seized the opportunity of the 75th International Astronautical Congress in Milan to present their new lunar rover. Designed to meet the growing demand for sending small payloads to the Moon, the rover, named FLIP (FLEX Lunar Innovation Platform), uses the technology developed for Astrolab’s FLEX rover, which was unveiled in 2022 and will be sent to the Moon in 2026 on a SpaceX mission.

This new rover features the hyper-deformable wheels of its predecessor, as well as other elements such as the vehicle’s actuators, chassis, launch mount and release, avionics, solar panel, communications system, flight and ground software. It has been designed at facilities in Monaco, Switzerland, France and the United States, to withstand the extreme conditions of the lunar South Pole.

With a payload capacity of 30 kg and weighing half a tonne, FLIP is compatible with the new medium-class lunar landers. It aims to offer solutions for scientific and commercial missions, with the aime of standardising lunar logistics.

The rover is on display at the Venturi Space stand until 18 October.

Gildo Pastor, President of Venturi Space and Venturi Astrolab, says he is particularly proud of his team: “Our hyper-deformable wheels and batteries can withstand temperature variations of over 300°C, aggressive solar radiation and 180 hours of darkness at -180°C.”