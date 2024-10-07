Venturi: once small Monaco company reaches for Moon

After 20 successful years, the Monaco brand is turning its attention to the Moon and helping to develop a lunar rover that will roam there in 2026.

Venturi is celebrating 20 years of innovation and technological feats. In 2004, the Monaco brand unveiled the Venturi Fétish, the world’s first 100% electric sports car. It was a bold gamble at a time when electric cars were in their infancy. Gildo Pastor, CEO of Venturi, chose to focus on a relatively new technology.

Twenty years on, the small company has grown into a major player in innovation. It has 26 world speed records to its name, several revolutionary concept cars and has competed in eight Formula E world championships. Venturi has also launched three polar exploration vehicles and powers several thousand vehicles for the PSA group.

Venturi’s ambitions are not just terrestrial. Since 2021, the company has turned its attention to space exploration through its subsidiary Venturi Space. In partnership with the American company Venturi Astrolab, it is developing the wheels and batteries for a lunar rover that will be sent to the Moon in 2026 aboard SpaceX’s Starship rocket, and possibly as part of NASA’s Artemis mission in 2029.

“Nobody, including me, could have imagined that we would be apply our industrial prowess on TWO planets!” wrote Gildo Pastor, Venturi’s CEO.

Venturi presents its lunar rover to Prince Albert II