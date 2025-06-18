Venturi Space unveils Mona Luna, its 100% European Moon exploration rover

The Monegasque company has unveiled its most ambitious project to date: an all-European lunar vehicle for ESA and CNES, a new phase in the group’s space strategy.

Venturi Space has unveiled Mona Luna, a revolutionary rover designed specifically for the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Centre national d’études spatiales (CNES – national centre for space studies). What makes the lunar exploration vehicle stand out is its 100% European technology, a technological feat that sets Europe up as a major player in the new Moon race.

Unlike the American Flex and Flip projects, developed in partnership with Venturi Astrolab, Mona Luna represents European technological independence. The rover will be transported by the Ariane 6.4 rocket and deployed on the lunar surface via the European Argonaut lander, creating an entirely continental logistics chain.

Venturi Space France at the helm

The Toulouse-based subsidiary Venturi Space France is taking on the role of project leader for the strategic venture. The team will coordinate all the complex operations: on-board electronics, avionics, ground connections, power management systems, assembly, and space flight acceptance tests. The stated objective is clear: to ensure that Mona Luna is operational at the South Pole of the Moon before 2030, in perfect synchronisation with Europe’s space exploration ambitions “We are bringing our expertise to space research, where excellence is simply the norm,” says Gildo Pastor, CEO of Venturi and Venturi Space, in a press release.

This lunar vehicle is unique because of its cutting-edge equipment, including a sophisticated robotic arm capable of handling scientific instruments and a variety of payloads. Its advanced functionality will make it possible to carry out complex experiments and optimise the use of lunar resources.

© Venturi Space

Europe in space

With Mona Luna, Venturi Space is making Europe’s vision of independent lunar exploration a reality, complementing the space ecosystem that the Monegasque company has been developing since 2021 along with its American partners.

The announcement follows on from Venturi Space’s previous successes, in particular the pre-selection of the Flex rover by NASA and the recent visit by Prince Albert II to the company’s premises, confirming the Prince’s support for what is a major space adventure.