Princess Caroline visits Cactus exhibition at Villa Sauber

Princess Caroline and her daughter Alexandra opened the exhibition on cacti at Monaco’s New National Museum on July 5.

Accompanied by Björn Dahlström, Director of the NMNM, they toured the Villa Sauber to discover a unique exhibition about cacti and succulents. The result of a collaboration with the Yves Saint Laurent Museum in Marrakech, the event features over 200 works from both a botanical and artistic perspective.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

The exhibition explores the fascination these plants have held for creative minds since the early 20th century. The exhibition includes a wide range of works: photographs by Brassaï taken in Monaco’s Exotic Garden in the 1930s, paintings by Domenico Gnoli, contemporary creations by Wolfgang Tillmans and digital drawings by David Hockney.

TheVilla Sauber gardens round off the visit with a collection of living cacti, created especially for the event in partnership with Monaco’s Jardin Exotique.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

PRACTICAL INFORMATION

From 6 July 2025 to 11 January 2026 at the Villa Sauber, 17 avenue Princesse Grace. Opening times: 11am-7pm in July and August. Prices: 6 euros / free for under-26s. Further information on +377 98.98.91.26.