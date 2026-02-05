Charlotte Casiraghi opens up about writing and personal sturggles

Charlotte Casiraghi gave an interview about her first book, La Fêlure, in which she explores the concept of wounds ©charlottecasiraghi_official via Instagram

Charlotte Casiraghi, president of the Rencontres philosophiques de Monaco, spoke to Point de Vue about La Fêlure, her first book published by Julliard.

The daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco gave a long interview to writer, psychologist and psychoanalyst Sarah Chiche for Point de Vue magazine on the occasion of the release of her first book. Charlotte Casiraghi reflected on the origins of her need to write: “The death of my father when I was four years old shook my childhood world,” she said. This early experience of grief led her to seek refuge in philosophy and literature. She explained that the most beautiful texts are born ‘when you no longer have a choice,’ quoting Fitzgerald, who discovered his true voice at the moment of his inner breakdown.

On the choice of title, she explained: “The word “fêlure” (crack) carries an audible fragility, like a slight break in the sound. It’s not a spectacular collapse, but an imperceptible shift.” She also referred to Colette and her art of “masking her grief”, using the mask as a survival technique rather than a lie.

© Communications Department / Manuel Vitali

“I cherish my freedom”

The author also addressed the issue of the expectations placed upon her: ‘People often comment more on my love life than on the commitments that matter deeply to me,’ she said. Charlotte Casiraghi asserted her identity as an intellectual: “I am proud of my family, it is part of my identity. But I cherish my freedom.”

© charlottecasiraghi_official via Instagram

The interview mentions her volunteer work with teenage girls hospitalised in child psychiatry wards. She has led reading workshops to create a space where people talk “to a soul, to a heart, not just to a pathology.” At the end of the interview, she revealed that she is already writing her next book.