First Images from the Monte-Carlo Circus Festival with Prince Albert II and Princess Stephanie

The unmissable event for circus arts opened its doors on Friday under the Fontvieille big top, in the presence of the Princely Family.

Princess Stephanie, chair of the organising committee, kicked off the 48th edition of the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival on Friday 16 January. Prince Albert II joined her for the first performance, accompanied by Louis Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb. This event, created in 1974 by Prince Rainier III, remains the most prestigious event in the circus world.

The festival runs until 25 January and offers two distinct programmes during the selection shows. At the same time, the 13th edition of New Generation showcases promising young talent. Artists from around the world compete for the coveted Gold, Silver and Bronze Clowns, considered the Oscars of the circus world.

A programme rich in emotion

This year, spectators will discover a variety of spectacular acts. The Richter family’s cavalry rubs shoulders with Latvian Andrejs Fjodorov’s pigeon training and the ancient acrobatics of the Chinese troupe from Dalian. The aerial acrobatics of Juan Cebolla’s Mexican troupe promise thrills, while Italian clown Davide Vassallo provides comic interludes.

The gala evening on 20 January will mark the high point of the festival with the awards ceremony. The winners will then perform in daily shows until 25 January. The charitable aspect has not been forgotten, with the Fight Aids Cup scheduled for 24 January at the Stade Louis II, the traditional charity football match.