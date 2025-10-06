Global Gift Gala: Princess Stephanie honoured by Eva Longoria at Hôtel de Paris

For the first time, on Saturday 4 October, the Principality hosted the Global Gift Gala, an international charity event dedicated to helping vulnerable women and children.

The Hôtel de Paris opened up its prestigious Empire Room to host Monegasque’s first Global Gift Gala on Saturday. The international charity event, which has already been held in a dozen countries, is now part of the Principality’s calendar of events, thanks to the efforts of Camille Gottlieb. The young entrepreneur, who runs CMC Consulting with her associate Medy Anthony, planned the evening over several weeks.

Eva Longoria and Princess Stéphanie, the guests of honour

© Frederic Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

Eva Longoria, the emblematic figure and honorary president of the Foundation, which was created in 2013, arrived straight from the catwalks of Paris Fashion Week. Along with Maria Bravo, the former Desperate Housewives star is personally involved in the organisation, whose aim is to provide therapeutic care for disadvantaged children, in particular through its Casa Angeles project.

© Frederic Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

The Princely Family was well represented: in addition to Princess Stéphanie, Louis and Marie Ducruet and Alexandre Grimaldi were there in support. Famous faces such as motor sport’s Arthur Leclerc and music’s Vitaa were also present.

Monegasque jewellery brand APM Monaco was the main sponsor of the Global Gift Gala.

Princess Stéphanie and her daughter Camille Gottlieb – © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

© Frederic Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

The highlight of the evening was the award made to Princess Stéphanie for her dedication to the fight against AIDS. She received the Global Gift Philanthropist Award for her decades of work through Fight Aids Monaco, her non-profit that works with people living with HIV. The funds raised by the auction will benefit some 2,000 children around the world, raising the prospect of a repeat event in the Principality in the future.