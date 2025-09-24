Monaco to host Global Gift Gala for first time on 4 October

The prestigious Global Gift Gala, of which Eva Longoria is Honorary President, will be held in Monaco for the first time next week, with Princess Stéphanie in attendance.

The international charity event, which has been running for nearly 15 years and usually takes place in London, Paris, Marbella or Dubai, is trying a new destination with the Principality, thanks to the CMC Consulting agency, run by Camille Gottlieb and Medy Anthony.

The backstory to the Monegasque gala is almost one of coincidence, as Medy explained at a press briefing held at the Hôtel de Paris: ‘The idea came up quite spontaneously at a dinner party. We thought, why not have a gala in Monaco? It would be great to host this charity event in the Principality.” A week later, Eva Longoria’s assistant called them back to make the idea a reality: “We ended up with a project with a very tight deadline because they wanted it to be this year. Although we had four or five months in total, we only had two effective months to put everything in place once the date was confirmed,” Camille and Medy explained.

A foundation to support the underprivileged

Maria Bravo created the Global Gift foundation 12 years ago. “Eva Longoria is a long-standing friend of hers and is part of the project. She has been Honorary President of every edition from the outset,” they added. The foundation has two purposes: on the one hand, “they collect and redistribute funds to non-profits,” and on the other, they run their own projects with Casa Global Gifts, multidisciplinary centres for children with special needs and rare diseases. These Casa Global Gifts are the foundation’s flagship initiative. The facilities offer a full range of therapies (neurological physiotherapy, speech therapy, music therapy, etc.) to make up for public care shortfalls and to avoid expensive journeys to distant private centres for the families.

© Global Gift Foundation

For the first edition in Monaco, Camille and Medy were keen to include a local cause in the event: “We’re planning to promote Monaco’s non-profits, and that’s important, as we also want the many organisations we have here to benefit. Next year, we’d like it to be Fight Aids Monaco, because Princess Stéphanie is helping us with this first event.”

An exceptional ‘cast’

Almost 200 guests will converge on the Empire Hall on the big night, October 4. Eva Longoria, Honorary President, will be joined by a host of VIPs, including Princess Stéphanie, who will receive the philanthropy award, as well as Louis and Marie Ducruet, Camille Gottlieb, Baptiste Giabiconi and Arthur Leclerc. Daddy Yankee, the international Latino music star, will receive the humanitarian award: “He has been involved with a number of humanitarian causes for years and is a loyal supporter of Global Gift. He’s a close friend of Eva Longoria,” said Medy. As for the entertainment, guests will be able to enjoy musical performances by Vitaa and Christina Milian:“We are delighted that they were able to free up their diaries for the event despite the very short notice.”

The evening will kick off at 7pm with a photo call and red carpet on the terrace of the Salle Empire, followed by a cocktail reception: “From 8pm, guests will take their seats for the dinner, which will start off with the two award ceremonies,” explained the CMC Consulting founders. The gala will include a live band throughout dinner, a performance by an internationally renowned mentalist and an auction between the main course and dessert.

Six prestigious prizes will be up for grabs, including a sculpture by Fred Allard, a Jacob & Co watch made in collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo, a work of art and a unique experience for the next gala: “An entire evening with Emilia Clarke at the Global Gift in London in November, including being on the red carpet with her, a seat at her table, time to talk with her, as well as two nights in a London palace and return flights.”

The Monegasque edition, sponsored by APM Monaco (whose muse is Eva Longoria), is intended to become an annual event: “Our aim is to organise the gala every year, if the first edition is as successful as we hope,” says Medy.

A major project for CMC Consulting

© CMC Consulting

Founded a year ago by Camille Gottlieb and Medy Anthony, CMC Consulting considers the gala its biggest project to date. The young communications and marketing consultancy was born out of a friendship that developed into a professional partnership, but not without some initial challenges. It all began in August 2024 when Camille Gottlieb decided to set up her own communications and marketing consultancy.

© CMC Consulting

The two partners, with their complementary temperaments, have had to learn to work together: Medy, more driven and enterprising, pushes projects forward, while Camille, more thoughtful, tempers and structures initiatives. This complementarity, which initially created some friction, has gradually become their strength. As of March 2024, the projects began to flow in, thanks in particular to the Société des Bains de Mer entrusting a number of events to them, including with Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo and the Maona Monte-Carlo. For the two friends, there is a clear golden rule: friendship always takes precedence over business, a philosophy that seems to be bearing fruit judging by the announcement of this first gala in Monaco.

