A craftsman from Menton creates jewellery from ancient coins

A former police officer turned artisan jeweller, the founder of Monnaia fashions rings from out-of-circulation coins in his workshop in Menton. We met Bastien Maronni.

How did the idea of creating jewellery from coins come about?

Bastien Maronni: Since childhood, I have always had a fascination with coins. I spent hours collecting them, cleaning them and looking for new coins to add to my collection. For a long time, I didn’t know how to turn this passion into a profession, until the day I had the idea of creating jewellery from coins. What appealed to me about the idea was the possibility of bringing back to life coins that no one uses anymore, while preserving their history. Each coin has travelled through time, eras and hands, which makes each piece of jewellery unique. There is a combination of memory and recycling in each creation, and it is precisely this blend of history and craftsmanship that made me want to give it a go.

What is your background?

Before starting jewellery making, I worked in the police force. I have always felt the need to create with my hands, and one day I realised that I had to follow the path that truly inspired me. I did not do any formal training in jewellery making or craftsmanship. I learned everything on my own, by researching, watching videos, reading books and through contact with professionals in the trade. Each mistake allowed me to learn and progress. What pushed me to get started was a deep desire to do something that reflected who I am, something I genuinely loved. I believe that when you are passionate, you always end up finding your own way of learning and creating.

© Monnaia

Why did you choose Menton for your workshop?

I moved there for my former job and found a balance and the desire to create my own world there. I set up my workshop directly at home, a calm space where I can work at my own pace. I don’t have a physical shop at the moment; everything is done via my website, which also allows me to reach a wider clientele. Menton inspires me greatly with its light, colours and peaceful atmosphere. It is a small town, between sea and mountains, which fosters creativity.

How do you select your coins?

I choose good quality coins, with little wear, nice designs and historical value. The material of the coin also plays a role, as not all currencies lend themselves to artisanal work. Each coin is chosen according to its history and the symbol it represents. Even though all coins tell a story, some have a particular power and uniqueness that inspire creation more strongly. My coins come either from specialised websites or from local suppliers, which allows me to guarantee their authenticity and quality.

© Monnaia

What tools and techniques do you use?

To transform a coin into a piece of jewellery, I use very specific tools, imported from different parts of the world, suited to unusual artisanal creations. These include stainless-steel dies, manual or hydraulic presses, tools for adjusting ring sizes, polishing machines and other precise instruments that allow metals to be worked without damaging the coin. The techniques I use include heating the coin to make it malleable, shaping, sizing, sanding, polishing and patination. The time required depends on the type of jewellery and the material used. One creation can require several hours. It is a demanding process, but it is also what makes each creation precious and unique.

Are there any constraints when transforming coins into jewellery?

Yes, there is a simple rule that I respect very strictly: I only use coins that are no longer legal tender. In other words, I transform ancient or out-of-circulation currencies, never coins that are still valid as a means of payment today. I source them from specialised websites and local suppliers who guarantee the origin and status of the coins.

Who are your creations aimed at? What is your target audience?

At all types of people. I mainly make rings for women and men, as well as small key rings. Very soon, my workshop will expand its range with pendants, bracelets and earrings (creations that are already in progress). I offer different collections, whether in silver or other metals, intended both for collectors and for jewellery or craftsmanship enthusiasts. My work attracts a varied audience, including international clients and residents of the Principality who sometimes look for a strong symbol such as the Monaco 50-franc ring.

Do you offer bespoke or personalised works?

My creations are made-to-measure rings produced according to each client’s finger size. As for personalisation, it depends on my stock and the minting years of the coins. It is possible to choose a specific year, for example a year of birth, marriage or any other event that has particular value for the person.

What are your ambitions going forward?

I plan to broaden my range with bracelets, necklaces and gold creations. I would like to make Monnaia a benchmark brand and also open a physical shop in Menton or Monaco to fully share my world with my clients. Beyond commercial development, my goal remains the same: to represent the history and soul of old coins through each piece of jewellery.







