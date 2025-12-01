Prince Albert II receives Atelier Grinda briefcase for 20th anniversary of reign

Nicolas Grinda presented Prince Albert II with a gift in honour of his twenty-year reign © All rights reserved

To mark the twentieth anniversary of the Sovereign’s reign and National Day, Monegasque leather artisan Nicolas Grinda gifted a unique creation entirely handcrafted in his Monte-Carlo workshop.

Prince Albert II received Nicolas Grinda, founder of Atelier Grinda, in audience to discover a briefcase created especially in his honour. The two men discussed the design of the special gift, with the Sovereign praising the quality of the work and expressing his interest in the development of leather craftsmanship in the Principality.

© Nicolas Grinda

“This piece, made by hand using traditional expertise, reflects my desire to showcase Monegasque craftsmanship: a craftsmanship that is rare in the Principality, sometimes forgotten, and which I strive to revive and grow through my work,” the artisan wrote to us.

© Nicolas Grinda

The briefcase combines bespoke-crafted wood, leathers sourced from renowned French and Italian tanneries and solid brass hardware. The carefully detailed stitching on the surface of the leather incorporates the princely coat of arms.

From the world of finance to luxury leather craftsmanship

A graduate of IE Business School, Nicolas Grinda left a career in investment banking to devote himself to his passion. Since opening his workshop in 2020, he has gained an international clientele in 85 countries and established prestigious collaborations, notably with the Yacht Club de Monaco and several Royal Families abroad.

At the same time, he founded the École du Cuir, a trilingual (French, English and Spanish) online training platform dedicated to “DIY”, enabling both beginners and experienced artisans to acquire leatherworking skills. In response to growing demand, the artisan now aims to establish Atelier Grinda as a benchmark for high-end Monegasque leather craftsmanship.