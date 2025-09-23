Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony: Princess Charlene presents Sócrates Prize to Xana Foundation

The Monegasque sovereign presented the prestigious humanitarian award at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris.

Elegance personified in an immaculate gown, Princess Charlene attended the 69th Ballon d’Or ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. The Xana Foundation won the prestigious Sócrates 2025 Award for social commitment in football, succeeding previous winners Sadio Mané (2022), Vinicius Junior (2023) and Jenni Hermoso (2024).

© L’Équipe – Peace and Sport

A moving tribute to Xana

Created in Xana’s memory, the foundation works to support seriously ill children and their families by providing medical, financial and psychological support. The daughter of Luis Enrique, PSG’s 2025 UEFA Champions League-winning coach, Xana sadly died of a rare form of cancer at the age of 9. Her father was unable to be present as the postponed PSG-Olympique de Marseille match was rescheduled on the same evening. The award took on particular meaning as September is childhood cancer awareness month. Xana’s sister Sira Martínez, the organisation’s President, came on stage to receive the trophy.

The ceremony was attended by seven Peace and Sport ambassadors: Clarisse Agbegnenou (judo), Julian Agliardi (skateboard), Laura Juul Hansen (football), Florent Piétrus (basketball), Hussein Alireza (rowing), Marlene Nidecker (taekwondo) and Cheick Cissé (taekwondo). “Taking part in the ceremony is a reminder that athletes have a role to play in society,” said Florent Piétrus, former French basketball international.

Princess Charlene surrounded by the Peace Champions © Prince’s Palace

A strong message for peace through sport

In a well-received speech, Princess Charlene reminded the audience that “Football, as all sports, is much more than an activity in itself. Sports are about values, passion and dedication.” She mentioned that “In Monaco, sports are highly regarded and the Principality has been elected as the World Capital of Sports 2025.” The former Olympic swimmer concluded by saying that“Being here tonight is honouring sports as key instruments to peace and social cohesion.” Her speech aligned perfectly with the mission and values of Peace and Sport, the Monegasque organisation that co-organises the award with L’Équipe.

The evening saw Ousmane Dembélé receive the men’s Ballon d’Or and Aitana Bonmatí win her third consecutive title in the women’s category, and was a fitting tribute to the values of solidarity that the Principality holds dear.