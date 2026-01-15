Princess Stephanie kicks off Monaco’s 48th International Circus Festival

The president of the International Circus Festival took part in the traditional photocall, surrounded by the artists of the 48th edition, which promises exceptional performances.

Princess Stephanie posed on Wednesday 14 January in the centre of the Fontvieille big top. As every year, she was joined by the artists who will be performing from 16 to 25 January. At her side was Monsieur Loyal Petit Gougou, whose real name is Alain André, an iconic figure of the festival. Clown Pastelito, the Turkmenistan riders, the Madascar troupe and the Flying Caballero completed this official family photo.

© Frédéric Nebinger

This photocall marks the start of the festivities. It introduces the public to the artists from 26 different countries who will be competing for the prestigious awards. The big top can accommodate up to 3,800 spectators.

Exceptional performances

“This edition promises to be exceptional, with performances never before seen under the big top,” promise the organisers on the Monte-Carlo Festival website. A dozen disciplines will be represented: acrobats, jugglers, tightrope walkers, animal trainers and horsemen will compete for the Golden Clown, a coveted award in the circus world.

The festival will take place in two stages. From 16 to 18 January, the artists will present their acts to the jury. The gala evening on 20 January will see the presentation of the awards. From 21 to 25 January, only the winners will perform on the Monegasque stage.

President of the festival since 2005, Princess Stéphanie is continuing the legacy of her father, Prince Rainier III, who founded the event in 1974. She is also Honorary President of the World Circus Federation. Running in parallel is the 13th edition of the “new generation”, which welcomes young artists.