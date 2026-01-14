Eden Hazard, Shevchenko, Seedorf: the Fight Aids Cup returns to Louis II Stadium

This charity match will bring together around twenty international football legends on 24 January in support of Fight Aids Monaco, the association founded by Princess Stephanie.

The Principality is preparing to host the sixth edition of the Fight Aids Cup, now an unmissable event in Monaco’s sporting calendar. On Saturday 24 January at 3.30 p.m., the Stade Louis II will be buzzing with excitement as the Barbagiuans take on Cirque FC in a prestigious match as part of the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival.

An exceptional line-up

Eden Hazard, who recently retired, will make his first appearance in this gala match, as will former Marseille player Bafétimbi Gomis. They will join regulars such as Robert Pires and Ludovic Giuly alongside Louis Ducruet, captain and president of Barbagiuans Monaco.

© Fight Aids Cup

Opposite them, Andriy Shevchenko, Ballon d’Or winner in 2004, will wear the captain’s armband for a Cirque FC team with strong Italian influences. Clarence Seedorf, Christian Karembeu and Youri Djorkaeff, all of whom have played for iconic Serie A clubs, will be there to support the Ukrainian striker.

The Barbagiuans open their ranks

Historically composed of former AS Monaco players, the Barbagiuans team reached a milestone in 2025 by welcoming big international names. “The values conveyed by the Barbagiuans also appeal to other players outside Monaco,” said Louis Ducruet, who will soon celebrate his sixth year as president, in a press release. “This concept must be sustainable over the long term.”

Louis Ducruet with Prince Albert II and Raphaël Varane © Anaïs Riu / Monaco Tribune + Barbagiuans Monaco + Manuel Vitali / Communications Department

With only one victory in the first five editions, the Barbagiuans have strengthened their team and intend to reverse the trend.

One million euros for Fight Aids Monaco

After five editions and various initiatives, the Barbagiuans have surpassed the symbolic milestone of one million euros donated to Fight Aids Monaco, founded and chaired by Princess Stephanie. The association has been fighting HIV for more than twenty years. “This gives strength to our actions and reminds us how much collective commitment can have a concrete and lasting impact,” said Christophe Glasser, director of the association, in a statement.

The match will be broadcast live on TVMonaco and YouTube.