Cirque FC win Fight Aids Cup 2025: A day spent with Ribéry, Varane, Évra and many others

Cirque FC successfully defended its title in the 5th Fight Aids Cup against the Barbagiuans Monaco team, in a charity match in support of the fight against HIV, watched by Prince Albert II, Princess Stéphanie and her daughter Camille Gottlieb. In parallel to the match, Louis Ducruet launched the Barbagiuans Business Club, with several footballing legends in attendance.

A few hours before the big match at the Stade Louis-II, Barbagiuans president and captain Louis Ducruet inaugurated the very first meeting of the Barbagiuans Business Club, in partnership with the Monaco Economic Board (MEB). The event brought together the Fight Aids Cup’s partners, with the aim of strengthening professional ties while supporting the charity as it combats HIV.

A number of players, including the patron of the anniversary edition, Patrice Évra, shared a few moments in a social setting at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo before the evening’s face-off. The two teams’ shirts were revealed at the event.

Robert Pires, Patrice Évra, Louis Ducruet, Sonny Anderson and Maxime Gonalons Justin HIGHMAN, Deputy Director General of MEB with the microphone

The match: Cirque FC came out on top but had to fight hard for the win

After a poignant tribute to the legendary Jean Petit, who passed away the day after the previous edition, the match was kicked off by Prince Albert II, Princess Stéphanie and members of Mr Petit’s family, in front of almost 800 spectators.

Reigning champions Cirque FC quickly took control of the match thanks to a superb goal from Anthony Modeste. The Barbagiuans team responded, thanks in particular to the efforts of Patrice Évra and 2018 world champion Raphaël Varane.

Ludovic Giuly’s equaliser and a second goal from Sonny Anderson gave the Barbagiuans a 2-1 lead in a match that grew increasingly competitive. However, Modeste replied with a second goal before the break, bringing the scores level at 2-2.

The second half saw the intensity go up several notches. Franck Ribéry and Robert Pirès, in fine form, helped Princess Stéphanie’s team regain the lead with an assist for Anthony Modeste, for a hat-trick on his first appearance in the Fight Aids Cup (2-3).

Louis Ducruet and his team-mates didn’t give up. Ludovic Giuly brought the scores level again, but Robert Pires quickly restored his side’s lead (3-4). A few minutes later, Sako gave Cirque FC a two-goal lead (3-5).

Despite a solid fight back by the Barbagiuans in the final 15 minutes, including a goal from Serge Gakpé, Cirque FC maintained their lead to win 4-5. The tight scoreline reflects the determination of both teams, but also the total commitment of everyone involved in supporting the event’s cause and the Fight Aids Monaco charity.

“I’m delighted with this anniversary edition. It was a great success, both on the pitch with footballing legends putting on a real show – nine goals! – and off the pitch with significant funds raised for Fight Aids Monaco, our main goal,” said Louis Ducruet after the match.

Robert Pires, Louis Ducruet and Raphaël Varane The Barbagiuans Monaco team The Cirque FC team Patrice Évra and Christian Karembeu Louis Ducruet and Franck Ribéry

Photo credits: Anaïs Riu / Monaco Tribune + Barbagiuans Monaco + Manuel Vitali / Communication Department.