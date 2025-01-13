Tribute, legends and community… Fight Aids Cup returns for very special 5th edition

The Stade Louis-II will host the 5th edition of the FIGHT AIDS CUP on 22 January at 5.30 pm. It’s a unique football match where footballing legends and celebrities join forces to support the FIGHT AIDS MONACO charity, chaired by Princess Stéphanie. This year, the event will pay tribute to Jean Petit, a legendary figure in Monegasque football, who passed away on 23 January 2024.

A must-attend event since its creation, this year’s FIGHT AIDS CUP boasts an exceptional line-up of football icons and well-known figures who are committed to the cause, along with the Princely Family. With admission priced at €10 for adults and €5 for children, the event holds plenty of surprises in store for spectators and supporters.

Advertising

“Given the undeniable success of the first four editions, expectations are understandably high, so we intend to ride that wave, continue to improve, and provide spectators with an evening to remember,” says Louis Ducruet, Princess Stéphanie’s son and President of the ‘Barbagiuans de Monaco’.

Among the football stars present will be Patrice Evra, former captain of the French national team and Champions League winner with Manchester United, who was the first ever patron of the FIGHT AIDS CUP. “I am honoured to be the first patron in the history of this wonderful event. My investment is on a parallel with my enthusiasm at the idea of taking part and returning to Monaco. When sport and a good cause come together, I’m never far away,” says Evra, who is particularly attached to community values.

Former world champion Christian Karembeu, who is taking part in the event for the first time, will be joining Princess Stéphanie’s team, CIRQUE FC. “It’s important to continue to find solutions that improve the lives of all people with HIV. When I was asked to come along, I accepted straight away,” he adds, stressing the cause’s importance.

A tribute to Jean Petit

This 5th edition will also be dedicated to the memory of Jean Petit, a Monegasque footballing legend and true Barbagiuan icon, who passed away the morning after the previous edition, aged 74. A number of special touches will feature throughout the event in his honour, and a “Jeannot Petit” trophy will be presented by Prince Albert II and Louis Ducruet to the Barbagiuans’ best player at the private post-match party.

“Jeannot was the perfect embodiment of what we are. The generosity he showed throughout his life will be remembered. His smile, his infectious good humour and, of course, his loyalty to the Barbagiuans… He was a charismatic figure, liked by all those who were lucky enough to come into contact with him,” says the Sovereign’s nephew.

Jean Petit, a name that conjures up many memories for AS Monaco supporters © All rights reserved

Princess Stéphanie celebrates 20th anniversary of Fight Aids Monaco in style

A charity match that is strong on symbolism

More than just a football match, the FIGHT AIDS CUP is a symbol of support and the fight against discrimination, as Christophe Glasser, Director of FIGHT AIDS MONACO , points out: “The event raises awareness among a wide audience and raises funds that are essential to our work. Much more than a match, it’s a symbol of hope and the fight against discrimination.”

He adds: “Football has an incredible ability to bring people together through universal values such as community and pushing ourselves. By bringing so many legends together in Monaco, the FIGHT AIDS CUP sends out a fantastic message of inclusion and support for people living with HIV.”

The event’s organiser, Louis Ducruet, at the previous edition in 2024 © Eric Mathon- Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

Princess Stéphanie visits Madagascar with Fight Aids Monaco