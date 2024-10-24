Princess Stéphanie visits Madagascar wiith Fight Aids Monaco

Again as part of her international commitments, she also went to Mauritius.

A number of field visits have been planned to mark the 20th anniversary of Fight Aids Monaco. One of them was to Madagascar, a special country for Princess Stéphanie, as it was here that she went on her first mission with the charity.

Her visit began at the SISAL Namontana dispensary, where she met the staff and beneficiaries of the Madagascan non-profit, which works to combat STIs and HIV by raising awareness and promoting prevention among at-risk communities.

At the end of the visit, Princess Stéphanie presented a cheque for €8,000 to help step up actions on prevention, screening and support. A laptop was also donated, with the support of Digital Aid, to help young people find work.

Helping the most disadvantaged

On 21 October, Princess Stéphanie headed for the Graines de Bitume educational integration dispensary, which is concerned with social integration for extremely underprivileged children, young people and families. She was able to discuss the issues that both organisations are confronted with, such as tackling the vulnerability and stigmatisation of marginalised communities.

According to Christophe Glasser, Director of Fight Aids Monaco, who was also on the trip, the purpose of these visits is to “come and take the temperature in the field, see how we are using our energy, how we are using our funding and how we are going to be able to adjust our support, because what was true yesterday may no longer be true today.” The trips “are essential to get a feel for the day-to-day lives of people on the ground,” he told MonacoInfo.

