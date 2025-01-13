Prince Albert II reacts quickly to California fires

Prince Albert II contacted President Biden via an official dispatch issued by the Prince's Palace © Prince's Palace of Monaco

Prince Albert II sent another message of support to US President Joe Biden on Friday 10 January.

In his letter, Prince Albert II says he is deeply distressed by the loss of life and property caused by the forest fires in California, which have already claimed 24 lives, left thousands homeless and destroyed more than 12,000 structures.

“I am deeply moved by the tragic consequences of the multiple wildfires currently ravaging California. The human and material losses are devastating. On behalf of my Family and the people of Monaco, I wish to express our heartfelt solidarity and compassion to the victims, the homeless, and those who have been evacuated.

I also want to commend the incredible work of the firefighters and the rescue teams, whose courage and unwavering commitment are a true example of dedication. Please be assured, Mr. President, of our profound solidarity in this difficult ordeal,” he wrote.

This is not the first time that Prince Albert II has expressed his support for the United States and President Biden. The Sovereign sent a letter of condolence to the American President following the car-ramming attack in New Orleans during the New Year celebrations, which left 14 people dead and dozens injured.

In his compassionate message, he expressed, on behalf of his family and all Monegasques, his profound solidarity with the families of the victims and the American people, strongly condemning the act of violence.

