Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Advertising »
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Photos

Red Cross jumble sale a sell out, Prince Albert II present

By Estelle Imbert
Published on 27 October 2025
1 minute read
braderie de la Croix Rouge monaco
© Communication Department – Charly Gallo
By Estelle Imbert
- 27 October 2025
1 minute read

Hundreds of visitors wandered around the aisles at the 21st edition of the flagship charity event on Saturday 25 October, including Prince Albert II.

The traditional Monegasque Red Cross jumble sale attracted hundreds of visitors looking for bargains, on Saturday 25 October. From 9am to 5.30 pm, the Fontvieille marquee was brimming with luxury clothing for babies, children, women and men, leather goods, fashion accessories, childcare equipment, toys, furniture, decorative items and jewellery, all at bargain prices. Prince Albert II attended the 21st edition of the event, which began in 2004.

braderie de la Croix Rouge
© Communication Department – Charly Gallo

Two hundred volunteers were involved in managing the different stands and making sure the day ran smoothly. Admission to the charity event was free of charge, with all proceeds going to fund Monegasque Red Cross projects in the fields of health, social action, first aid and youth.

braderie de la Croix Rouge
© Communication Department – Charly Gallo

Activities and a raffle for all the family

As well as the opportunity to shop for a good cause, the jumble sale included a wide range of activities. An entertainment area was available to children from the age of three, with fun workshops centered on the values of the international Red Cross movement. The young visitors learned how to make an emergency call, recognise everyday dangers and dress wounds. Colouring in, join-the-dots, videos about helping others and a reading corner were also on hand.

Vuelta 2026: Prince Albert II attends unveiling of route through Monaco

A raffle was held throughout the day, with prizes galore. Tickets were sold for two euros at the reception desk, and many fingers were crossed at around 4.30 pm when the draw took place. Absent winners were contacted individually.

braderie de la Croix Rouge
© Communication Department – Charly Gallo
braderie de la Croix Rouge
© Communication Department – Charly Gallo