Monegasque Red Cross launches appeal for Gaza donations

The Monegasque Red Cross is renewing its effort in support of Gaza © CICR

The humanitarian organisation is deploying its resources in response to the scale of needs on the ground, as a recent agreement opens the door for aid to be delivered.

The recent release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners has been a turning point in the negotiations. But on the ground, the figures reveal a major humanitarian disaster. Nearly two million people have been displaced since the conflict escalated. The death toll has risen to over 60,000 plus 150,000 injured, including relief workers with Magen David Adom and the Palestinian Red Crescent. 2.3 million people are now incredibly vulnerable.

The Monegasque Red Cross has already provided financial support to Israel and Palestine. Today it is renewing its involvement in Gaza by launching a fundraising campaign.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II attend unprecedented international Red Cross summit in Monaco

Projects already underway in the field

The organisation has been working in the West Bank since July 2024, alongside the French Red Cross and the Palestinian Red Crescent. The aim of the programme is to build emergency response capacity by equipping ambulances and first-aid posts, training trainers and creating first-aid manuals for the local population.

Donations will also support the ICRC field hospital in Rafah. Since October 2023, the facility has performed over 80,000 medical consultations, 408 births and 3,400 surgical operations.

To support the Monaco Red Cross initiative, you can make a donation: