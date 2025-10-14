Princess Charlène and Prince Albert II attend unprecedented international Red Cross summit in Monaco

Kate Forbes, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and Brigitte Bischoff Ebbesen, regional director for Europe, with the Prince and Princess, presidents of the Monegasque Red Cross © Communication Department - Stéphane Danna

Monaco is hosting the heads of 43 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies from Europe and Central Asia for the first time.

The Prince and Princess started their week off on a humanitarian note. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène attended the official opening of the “Leadership Meeting 2025” hosted by the Monegasque Red Cross on Monday morning, in the Novotel’s conference room. The strategic two-day gathering assembled the presidents and general secretaries of 43 humanitarian organisations from across the region.

A gala dinner at the Yacht Club with the Prince and Princess and Camille Gottlieb concluded the day’s proceedings © Michaël Alesi / Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

The conference coincides with the 60th anniversary of the Movement’s Fundamental Principles, which were adopted in 1965. Taking place between 2024’s statutory meetings and those that are scheduled for 2026, the discussion platform will enable decision makers to explore the current and emerging challenges that their organisations are facing.

Regional challenges, central to the debate

Discussions focused in particular on strengthening cooperation between national societies and promoting principled humanitarian action in an increasingly complex operational context. Participants will discuss the humanitarian crises, armed conflicts and natural disasters that affect the region.

The meeting is taking place just after the Principality restated its partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross when its President Mirjana Spoljaric visited last Friday. Monaco announced three-year funding for 2026-2028, with a 50% increase on the previous cycle, in line with its 75-year commitment to the ICRC.