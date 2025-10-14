“Deep relief”: Prince Albert II reacts to release of Israeli hostages

The Monegasque Sovereign sent a message of support to Israeli President Isaac Herzog after the release of the last 20 living hostages, who had been held in Gaza since the attack on 7 October 2023.

In an official dispatch sent to the President of the State of Israel on Tuesday, Prince Albert II expressed his deep relief at the release of the Israeli hostages. The twenty people, who were kidnapped during the attack on 7 October 2023, were handed over to the Red Cross by Hamas on Monday morning, after 737 days in captivity. “I would like to salute all the efforts made to secure this release, as well as the courage of the families, whose painful wait has finally come to an end,” wrote the Sovereign.

An unwavering commitment to peace in the Middle East

Prince Albert II’s message reflects Monaco’s commitment to a peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Sovereign announced Monaco’s official recognition of the State of Palestine a few weeks previously, on 22 September 2025, at a high-level conference on the Palestinian question co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, along with over 150 other countries.

Speaking at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Prince described 7 October 2023 as “the starting point, in all its horror, of the current chaos”, and called for progress towards a two-state solution that respects fundamental rights. In his dispatch to President Herzog, the Sovereign restated this vision: “My Family and the Monegasque people join me in expressing our sincere wish to see the peoples of the Mediterranean basin come together around the fundamental values of peace, dialogue and respect for human dignity.”

Ending his message with a special thought for the families who are now reunited, Prince Albert II shares the international sense of relief. The UN Secretary-General also welcomed the release of all the remaining Israeli hostages, while French President Emmanuel Macron said on X that “peace is now possible for Israel, for Gaza and for the region.”