Prince Albert II expresses support to Israel’s President

On Saturday, the Islamist movement Hamas launched an offensive against the State of Israel. © Prince's Palace of Monaco

On Saturday 7 October, a coordinated ground and air attack by Hamas killed over 600 people in Israel.

Including, on Saturday morning, a festival that was underway in the Negev desert in southern Israel, which was attacked by fighters from the Islamist movement Hamas. A few hours earlier, several hundred rockets were fired into Israeli territory from Gaza City.

Relayed by the Prince’s Palace, an official dispatch from Prince Albert II was sent to the President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog.

“Mr. President,

I was horrified to learn of the terrorist attacks on your country, which have claimed many victims, some of whom were struck down in the prime of their youth. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased as well as those who were injured and taken as hostages, in their sadness and distress. It is my fervent wish that the peoples of the Mediterranean basin will rally around the values of peace, justice and respect, to thwart these barbaric acts.

I assure you and the Israeli people of our support and compassion in this cruel ordeal.

Albert, Prince de Monaco.”