Prince Albert II expresses support for Slovakia

Slovakia still in shock after an assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico © Prince's Palace

In an official dispatch, the Sovereign wishes the Slovak prime minister “a safe and fast recovery”.

On Wednesday 15 May, Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia, was the victim of an assassination attempt. The events occurred in Handlova, in the centre of the country. The assailant reportedly fired five shots at Robert Fico.

The Prime Minister’s condition is stable but remains “very serious” according to the Banska Bystrica hospital where he was operated on. In response to this rare event, Prince Albert II was keen to contact the Slovakian president Zuzana Čaputová via an official dispatch:

“Mrs. President,

It is with deep emotion and consternation that I learned about the horrific shooting against Slovakia Prime Minister Robert FICO, which took place yesterday in Handlova.

Our thoughts are with the Prime Minister, his family and the people of Slovakia for this unspeakable act of violence.

On behalf of the People of Monaco, my Family and myself, we wish him a safe and fast recovery.

Please be assured, Mrs. President, of our profound solidarity.

ALBERT, PRINCE OF MONACO”