Prince Albert II expresses support following Magdeburg attack

Prince Albert II sent a message of solidarity to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, following the deadly attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany.

A vehicle ploughed into the crowd as it celebrated Christmas on the evening of 20 December in Magdeburg, northern Germany. The attack left five people dead, including a child, and more than 200 injured, with several of them in a serious condition.

The suspected perpetrator is a Saudi doctor who has lived in Germany since 2006. He was arrested shortly after the incident. The German authorities suspect that it was a terrorist attack, but the investigation is still ongoing. The suspect may have acted alone, although the precise motives remain unclear.

In his message, Prince Albert II expressed his deep sadness at the tragic events in the German city.

“Mr Chancellor, I was shocked to learn of the tragedy at the Christmas market in Magdeburg. Standing shoulder to shoulder with the families of the victims, the injured and the German people in their grief and distress, I would like to express my country’s solidarity through this cruel ordeal. Allow me to express, Mr Chancellor, my deepest sadness and my highest consideration,” declared the Sovereign.

