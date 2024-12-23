Donations to Princess Charlene Foundation made easy via Carlo app

Carlo users can support the Princess Charlene Foundation by making a donation in just a few clicks © Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace

From today, Carlo users can make a donation directly via the app to support the Princess Charlene Foundation’s work in education, safety and sport for all.

Advertising

At the official signing of the agreement on Friday 20 December, representatives of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation were enthusiastic about a new way to help fund its activities.

“We are delighted to be working with Carlo to give everyone a new way to support the Foundation’s activities. Together, we can make a real difference to the lives of the children we support,” said a representative of the Foundation.

Princess Charlene, patron of Christmas Ball, raises funds for her Foundation

Gareth Wittstock, Secretary General of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, with Armand Bahri, co-founder of Carlo (left) © Eric Mathon – Prince’s Palace.

Working together to collect donations more easily

“Carlo aims to promote community and solidarity. The partnership is a big step towards encouraging generosity through a simple and accessible tool,” said Armand Bahri, co-founder of Carlo.

“Every donation, no matter how small, will play an essential role in supporting the Foundation’s initiatives, both in Monaco and internationally,” according to the Princess Charlene Foundation.

To make a donation from your Carlo app, search for “Fondation Princesse Charlène de Monaco” in the listed retailers and organisations and click on “Quick Pay”.

Princess Charlene provides valued support for Monegasque rugby