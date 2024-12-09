Princess Charlene, patron of Christmas Ball, raises funds for her Foundation
This year, Monaco’s traditional Christmas Ball was held in the Salle Empire at the Hôtel de Paris.
While Prince Albert II was in Paris for the Notre-Dame de Paris reopening ceremony on Saturday 7 December, Princess Charlene attended one of Monaco’s biggest end-of-year events: the Monaco Christmas Ball.
The theme of the 19th edition of the gala evening was ‘Paris-Monte Carlo’.
The emblematic event was attended by a host of famous guests. And as every year, an auction was held to raise funds for the Princess Charlene Foundation.
The funds will support projects to prevent drowning and educate children through sport.
According to Five Stars Events, €269,000 were raised for the Princess Charlene Foundation on the night.