Princess Charlene, patron of Christmas Ball, raises funds for her Foundation

The theme of this year's gala evening was ‘Paris-Monte Carlo’ © Eric Mathon - Prince's Palace

This year, Monaco’s traditional Christmas Ball was held in the Salle Empire at the Hôtel de Paris.

While Prince Albert II was in Paris for the Notre-Dame de Paris reopening ceremony on Saturday 7 December, Princess Charlene attended one of Monaco’s biggest end-of-year events: the Monaco Christmas Ball.

The theme of the 19th edition of the gala evening was ‘Paris-Monte Carlo’.

The emblematic event was attended by a host of famous guests. And as every year, an auction was held to raise funds for the Princess Charlene Foundation.

An auction was organised by Sotheby’s © Eric Mathon – Prince’s Palace

The Princess wore a long dark green dress to the ball © Eric Mathon – Prince’s Palace

The funds will support projects to prevent drowning and educate children through sport.

According to Five Stars Events, €269,000 were raised for the Princess Charlene Foundation on the night.

