Monte-Carlo Ballets 2024/2025 season promises to be exciting

An impressive 15 shows will be on the bill for the new season!

This year, Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, directed by Jean-Christophe Maillot, will be performing three world premieres and a new addition to the company’s repertoire. When they’re not in Monaco, the fifty or so dancers will be putting the Principality on the map with world tours across Europe, Mexico, China and Cuba.

For the season opener, from 11 to 18 December 2024, the Monaco Dance Forum will welcome the Compagnie Peeping Tom (Dyptich), Israel Galván (La Edad de Oro), Ohad Hanarin with the Staatsballet Wiesbaden (Last Work), Sharon Eyal and Jean-Christophe Maillot with Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo (Autodance, Vers un pays sage), Akram Khan Company (Chooto Desh), La Cie Eugénie Andrin (Dance Marathon) and Jo Strømgren Kompani (Made in Oslo).

We’ll see out 2024 out and welcome in 2025 at the Grimaldi Forum with La Mégère Apprivoisée (The Taming of the Shrew) by Jean-Christophe Maillot from 29 December 2024 to 4 January 2025. The ballet, accompanied by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra, will be an opportunity to discover the company’s talented new members.

In the spring, the accent will be on creation, with three world premieres. One, entitled Verklärte Nacht by German choreographer Marco Goecke, will be performed from 23 to 27 April at the Grimaldi Forum. George Balanchine’s Les Quatre Tempéraments will feature the great Balanchine dancer Patricia Neary, while Alexei Ratmanansky’s Wartime Elegy makes its debut in the Ballets de Monte-Carlo repertoire.

The Princess Grace Academy’s traditional end-of-year Gala will take place on 20 and 21 June 2025 in the Salle Garnier at the Monte-Carlo Opera. Two other pieces created for Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo will be revealed on the same stage: one by the Compagnie Kor’sia and the other by Slovakian choreographer Lukáš Timulak.