OPMC: an eclectic new season for 2024-2025

Ravel, Shostakovich and Mozart will feature prominently in the 24-25 programme.

The 2023-2024 season is drawing to a close. It has been a remarkable and successful year, with a healthy increase in the number of visitors. So much so that the Happy Hours that were held at the Maison de France will be returning to the Auditorium so as to be able to accommodate everyone.

For his 9th year at the helm of the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kazuki Yamada has decided to continue to build on his success through an eclectic programme of carefully selected concerts and artists, including young prodigies.

Mahler’s Third Symphony , Saint-Saëns’s L’Ancêtre with the Tokyo Philharmonic Choir, recitals galore, film-concerts – the OPMC is again set to live up to all of its audiences’ expectations.

For the 2024-2025 season, the OPMC will be hosting a residency for two Dutch pianist brothers, Lucas and Arthur Jussen, whose music is described by Kazuki Yamada as “organic and enriching.” Two other very young artists, aged 16, will have the honour of playing in Monaco: Alexandra Dovgan (pianist) and Bohdan Luts (violinist).

Two tributes and a festival

For the 150th anniversary of Ravel’s birth and the 50th of Shostakovich’s death, the OPMC will be organising concerts throughout the year in tribute to these two great composers who left their mark on the history of classical music.

At the beginning of 2025, the 4th edition of the Monaco Mozart festival will feature two evenings at the opera, a spiritual concert in the Cathedral and six concerts, including one with clarinettist Pierre Génisson.

Speaking in French, Kazuki Yamada said he was “touched and moved to tears” during the concerts performed on the tour of his native Japan. A huge success, all the concerts were sold out in Kyoto, Osaka and Tokyo. “The OPMC is a cultural ambassador for Monaco,” said the artistic director.

The Tokyo Philharmonic Choir will also be coming to Monaco on 6 October to perform L’ancêtre , the opera by Camille Saint-Saëns. The opera was written in 1906 especially for the Monaco Opera as was Déjanire which was performed again in 2022.

The full programme is available on the OPMC website.