Season 24-25: Monte-Carlo Opera innovating with classic and more original works

The Opera has invited big names in the opera world such as Roberto Alagna and Pretty Yende.

The Monte-Carlo Opera unveiled its new opera season on Wednesday 29 May, with diversity and celebration as its focus. Music lovers will be able to enjoy a full programme, including timeless classics and bolder contemporary creations from October 30, 2024 until March 27, 2025.

For the third consecutive season, Cecilia Bartoli, artistic director of the Monte-Carlo Opera, has put her talent and passion into creating a programme that will appeal to a wide audience.

Cecilia Bartoli – Director of the Monte-Carlo Opera © OMC – Fabrice Demessence

Mozart fans are in for a treat with two major productions: Don Giovanni and La Clemenza di Tito. Wagner’s Rhinegold and Tristan and Isolde, will enable the audience to explore different musical worlds.

Big names on the Salle Garnier stage

Highlights of the season include soprano Pretty Yende, who will make her debut at the Monte Carlo Opera as Magda in Puccini’s La Rondine. The audience will also have the pleasure of welcoming tenor Roberto Alagna back to Monaco in Tosca.

Puccini Festival to celebrate his centenary

November 2024 marks the centenary of Giacomo Puccini’s death. The famous composer’s work is inextricably linked to the Monte-Carlo Opera since he composed La Rondine for the Monaco Opera in 1917. The composer will be celebrated at the Puccini Centenary Festival in November. It will showcase the Italian maestro’s ‘greatest hits’, including La Bohème, Tosca and La Rondine.

Rhinegold with the Prince’s Musicians

Another exceptional event of the season is the performance of Wagner’s Rhinegold, with the Prince’s Musicians performing on period instruments. Directed by Davide Livermore, the show promises to be “spectacular” according to the new season brochure.

Exclusive concerts and recitals

In addition to operas, the season will also include a series of concerts and recitals featuring internationally renowned soloists and ensembles. Not to be missed: A Tribute to Sinatra, sung by Vittorio Grigolo, a recital by Benjamin Bernheim, including a version of Berlioz’s Nuits d’été for tenor and piano and Monteverdi’s Vespers for the Blessed Virgin, performed in Monaco Cathedral.

To discover the complete programme: Opéra Monte-Carlo