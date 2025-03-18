The essence of well-being through aromatherapy

A blend of science and nature, aromatherapy is a comprehensive therapy for everyday ailments while providing a holistic approach to well-being.

In a new series on alternative therapies, Monaco Tribune meets professionals who are reshaping our relationship with well-being. We begin with Peter Pinville, an aromatherapist and naturopath, who shared with us the secrets of essential oils and their often overlooked therapeutic potential.

Advertising

An ancient science with a solid foundation

“Simply put, aromatherapy is the study of essential oils,” explains the expert, who began his professional career in the pharmaceutical field before moving into natural medicines. What distinguishes this practice from other alternative therapies is its two-pronged approach: “We have two aspects to treatment, the physical side with the product’s biochemical properties, and on the other hand, the energetic side of the plant.”

Peter Pinville is a naturopath who specialises in aromatherapy, a massage therapist and a reiki practitioner

The scientific dimension is particularly important in understanding the effectiveness of aromatherapy. “It’s really about biochemical analysis. For each essential oil, I use a spectrophotometer, which gives us the oil’s DNA makeup, with the exact percentage of each molecule,” he explains.

The story of how modern aromatherapy is an interesting one: “One of the best-known cases is that of René-Maurice Gattefossé, a chemist from Lyon, France, whose laboratory exploded, causing burns to his arms,” Peter Pinville. “There was a vat of lavender essential oil next to him and he dipped his arms in it. He observed that this had a fire-blanket effect, that the skin healed very well and that the burning sensation was stopped… He thought this was miraculous and began to develop what we now call modern aromatherapy.”

For almost any pathology or problem, one or more essential oil(s) can provide a solution

A range of wellness benefits as wide as nature itself

The therapeutic uses for essential oils seem almost limitless, according to our specialist: “We have plants that soothe the central nervous system, anti-inflammatory plants, plants that ease digestion… For almost every pathology or problem, there’s a solution involving one or more essential oil(s).”

The therapeutic uses for essential oils seem almost limitless

Among the disorders he most frequently treats, he lists first and foremost “stress, anxiety and sleep disorders,” the real ills of today’s society. But aromatherapy also provides excellent results for “all skin conditions such as psoriasis or eczema, as well as inflammatory pain: tennis elbow, fractures, sprains, etc.”

The only limit to their use is our imagination Advertising »

Everyday aromatherapy

Essential oils can easily be included in our daily routine, and in a variety of ways. “This can be through olfaction (smell), directly from the bottle or in a diffuser. It can be applied topically for aches and pains, as a perfume, added to cooking, in a bath for relaxation, or even in cosmetics,” says Peter Pinville. “The only limit to their use is our imagination.”

However, their versatility does not mean we should neglect a few essential precautions. “We need to be careful with people who suffer from epilepsy or asthma, with children and pregnant women, of course. Otherwise, it’s really case-by-case,” he says. “We’re dealing with highly concentrated active ingredients, so mistakes are easily made if they’re used incorrectly.”

A fast-growing complementary therapy

Aromatherapy is not intended to replace conventional medicine, but to complement it effectively. “That’s precisely its objective,” says the expert. “For example, someone taking an anti-inflammatory treatment can complement it with topical use of essential oils, or improve the effectiveness of a prescribed cream.”

This complementary approach seems to have gained in popularity in recent years. “There has been a growing awareness that we can treat ourselves naturally, that we don’t always have to rely on allopathic medicine for everyday ailments,” he says, having observed an upward trend since the health crisis.

Aromatherapy can be an effective complement to conventional medicine

Affordability and future prospects

Contrary to popular belief, aromatherapy is a relatively affordable therapy. “For the vast majority of oils, we’re talking about between €5 and €10 a bottle, bearing in mind that you’ll be using it by the drop. So a bottle will last you for several years,” explains Peter Pinville. And for more expensive oils, such as jasmine or rose, “there’s bound to be another oil with a similar effect that’s much more affordable.”

As for the future of aromatherapy, the practitioner is resolutely optimistic: “I think it will take centre stage, because it will help to convince sceptics through its scientific approach, while appealing to people who are more attracted to the energetic side of things. It’s a 100% natural, highly effective product with ultra-concentrated active ingredients and precise traceability.”

For those who wish to discover aromatherapy, Peter Pinville recommends “getting in touch with a professional who is well-versed in the subject.” He himself provides naturopathic consultations as well as introductory workshops in aromatherapy and natural cosmetics.

For more information on the consultations and workshops available from Peter Pinville: Aroma.Pinville