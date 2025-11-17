Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene hand out National Day gifts to senior citizens

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene handed out festive parcels to senior citizens of the Principality at the Monaco Red Cross headquarters © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

On Friday 14 November, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene launched Monaco’s National Day celebrations by distributing gifts to elderly residents of the Principality and neighbouring communes.

The Princely couple visited the Monaco Red Cross headquarters to personally hand out festive parcels to senior citizens. Camille Gottlieb accompanied the Sovereign and Princess Charlene during the distribution, symbolising the solidarity and tradition that link the Princely Family to the humanitarian organisation.

The initiative traditionally marks the beginning of National Day festivities. The gourmet parcels, filled with sweet and savoury treats, were prepared to bring a moment of joy to Monaco’s elderly residents. The atmosphere was filled with emotion and kindness as the gifts were presented in person.

© Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

What Monaco Town Hall has in store for National Day

Distribution extended to neighbouring communes

Beyond the borders of the Principality, parcels were also distributed to senior citizens in neighbouring communes. Beausoleil, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, La Turbie, Peille and Cap-d’Ail all benefited from the initiative through their respective social services. The action reflects the spirit of generosity and unity that define Monaco’s National Day. The Monaco Red Cross plays a central role in organising this annual distribution, continuing a fine tradition of intergenerational solidarity.

As every year, the Monaco Red Cross will hold its gift-giving event on 12 December at the Yacht Club de Monaco. The event is intended for beneficiaries of the humanitarian organisation.