Constance Ducruet, Princess Stéphanie’s granddaughter, celebrates her first birthday

Louis and Marie Ducruet marked their daughter’s first birthday by sharing photos of the celebration. The young parents posted a few snapshots of the special day on social media.

Constance Ducruet blew out her first candle on 2 December 2025. Louis and Marie Ducruet shared their emotion on social media to commemorate the important date. The little girl is the couple’s second child and Princess Stéphanie’s second granddaughter.

© Frédéric Nebinger

The images show a celebration taking place in a charming setting at the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo. Louis Ducruet, the youngest son of Princess Stéphanie, and his wife Marie shared these moments with their followers.

She joins her older sister Victoire, born on 4 April 2023, a year and a half earlier. Little Victoire had been very eager to meet her younger sister, the parents mentioned when announcing the birth. The Prince’s Palace sent its “sincere congratulations to Marie and Louis Ducruet on the birth of their second daughter, Constance.” Princess Stéphanie confided to Gala last July that becoming a grandmother was “an incredible, magical joy.”

Second child for Louis and Marie Ducruet: welcome Constance!

A busy year for the couple

2025 has been particularly intense for Louis and Marie Ducruet. At 32, Marie Ducruet launched her own events company, Imagine and Make, after ten years at the Société des Bains de Mer. She is currently working on launching an indoor play park for children up to the age of seven. Meanwhile, Louis Ducruet has expanded his commitments in the Principality. Notably, he recently received the Physical Education and Sports medal for his work with the Barbagiuans from his uncle, Prince Albert II.