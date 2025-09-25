Princess Caroline presents IFSI and IFAS diplomas and insignia

The Institute’s patron presided over the traditional IFSI and IFAS diploma ceremony at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre.

On Tuesday 23 September, the Princess Grace Hospital Centre held its traditional graduation ceremony, attended by Princess Caroline of Hanover, patron of the nurses’ training institute since its creation. The event was also attended by Christophe Robino, Minister for Health and Social Affairs, and Marie-Noëlle Gibelli, representing the President of the National Council. Caroline Rougaignon-Vernin, Chair of the CHPG’s Board of Directors, and Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges, the hospital’s Director, were also present.

© Communication Department – Manuel Vitali

Two classes honoured

A total of 35 new healthcare professionals received their diplomas from Princess Caroline. The IFSI ‘Brigitte Boconne-Pagès’ class of 2022-2025 includes 18 newly qualified nurses, while 17 auxiliary nursers from the IFAS class of 2024-2025 were also honoured. The class valedictorians, Léa Mahut (IFAS) and Léana Devigny (IFSI), took the floor to pay tribute to “a profession that is extremely demanding but also meaningful.” They particularly emphasised the importance of the caregiver-patient relationship, and thanked the teaching team led by Josette Piazza-Cadiou.

Founded in 1929, the CHPG’s Institut de Formation en Soins Infirmiers (Nurses’ Training Institute) boasts almost a century of excellence in training healthcare professionals. The IFAS, which closed in 2000, reopened in response to the Principality’s growing need for auxiliary nurses. These courses benefit from a special partnership with the University of Nice Sophia-Antipolis and a deliberately limited intake, enabling personalised support for the students.