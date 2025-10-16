Monaco's Best
In brief

Prince Albert II supports second edition of Chokolashow

By Estelle Imbert
Published on 16 October 2025
1 minute read
2ème édition du Chokolashow
© Frédéric Nebinger / Prince's Palace
By Estelle Imbert
- 16 October 2025
1 minute read

The event raised 9,300 euros for nine Monegasque charities.

Le Méridien Beach Plaza hosted the second edition of the Chokolashow on 13 and 14 October. Official patron Prince Albert II honoured the event with his presence. The Sovereign examined the eight works engraved on chocolate plaques, created by international artists on a nautical theme.

The initiative by the Monaco International Hub Association, headed by journalist Maria Bologna, brought together designers, chocolate-makers and community support organisations. Each artist had free rein to interpret a marine theme using a chocolate base.

Chokolashow 2025
© Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

Prince Albert II was presented with a three-dimensional painting by young artist Giorgia Tessarollo. He also signed a chocolate ingot encapsulated in resin by jewellers Caffaro Rore. The unique piece contains almost four carats of suspended diamonds.

A collection to support non-profits

2ème édition du Chokolashow
© Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

The auction, organised by Wannenes, raised €9,300. This sum will benefit nine organisations, including Action Innocence, Fight Aids Monaco, the Fondation Flavien, Les Enfants de Frankie, the Eugenio Benedetti Gaglio benefit charity, the Monaco SPA, Monaco International Hub, AVIP (Monegasque Aid for Victims and Vulnerable Persons) and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

Tony Belfatto won the People’s Choice Award. His work won over visitors to the Chokolashow village, set up for two days on the seafront.

Chokolashow 2025
© Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

The 2026 edition will pay tribute to the Grimaldi dynasty. A portrait of Prince Albert II by Marcos Marín heralds that third edition, scheduled for October / November.