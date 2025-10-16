Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline present Prince Pierre Foundation awards to three winners

Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline congratulated the three winners at the end of the ceremony © Michaël Alesi / Prince's Palace

The Prince Pierre Foundation winners received their awards on Wednesday from Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline, the day after their announcement at the Opera house.

The Prince’s Palace hosted the official presentation of the Prince Pierre Foundation Awards, on Wednesday, October 15. An annual event that is in keeping with the Princely family’s cultural commitment. The institution, created by Prince Rainier III in memory of his father, is celebrating its 59th anniversary this year.

Prince Albert II and his sister Caroline personally congratulated the three main winners.

Louis-Philippe Dalembert, received the Literary Prize for his body of work. The Haitian writer joins a prestigious list that includes Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clézio and Patrick Modiano.

Louis-Philippe Dalembert © Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Ruben Barrouk, the young author who won the Bourse de la Découverte (Discovery Grant) for his novel Tout le bruit du Guéliz was also present. Launched in 2018, the award recognises up-and-coming writers from the French-speaking world.

Ruben Barrouk © Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Lebanese-American artist Simone Fattal completed the trio by winning the International Prize for Contemporary Art. Her sculptures and installations question Mediterranean memory and the vestiges of vanished civilisations.

Simone Fattal © Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Princess Caroline, who has chaired the Foundation since 1988, is committed to maintaining the original spirit intended by her grandfather. Prince Pierre of Monaco, a poet and discreet patron of the arts, made culture a pillar of the Monegasque identity from the 1920s onwards. The other winners announced the day before, including Siri Hustvedt for philosophy and Mikel Iturregi for music, will receive their prizes at specific events in their respective disciplines.