Princess Caroline announces winners of Prince Pierre Foundation awards
The Prince Pierre of Monaco Foundation’s 2025 Awards ceremony was held on 14 October at Monte-Carlo’s Opéra Garnier, in the presence of Princess Caroline, the Foundation’s President.
Princess Caroline was accompanied by her daughter Charlotte Casiraghi. Hosted by music critic Arnaud Merlin at the Opéra Garnier, the ceremony honoured nine creators in four artistic disciplines: literature, music, contemporary art and philosophy.
The 2025 winners
Contemporary Art
- The International Prize for Contemporary Art: Simone Fattal for her work Sempre il mare, uomo libero, amerai! (2023).
- Research Grant: Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme for their work Until We Became Fire and Fire Us (2023 – ongoing).
Literature
- The Literary Prize: Louis-Philippe Dalembert, haı̈tien writer, for his body of work.
- The Bourse de la Découverte (New Talent grant): Ruben Barrouk, for his first novel Tout le bruit du Guéliz, published by Albin Michel.
- Coup de Cœur des Lycéens (High School Students’ Choice): Damien Lecamp for his first novel Un père sur le banc (published by Léo Scheer).
Music
- Le Tremplin Musical (Musical Springboard): Mikel Iturregi, for his work Elurra bezain isil (2024), for sextet (flute, clarinet, piano, accordion, percussion, double bass), self-published.
- Young Music Lovers’ Choice: Melinda Wagner, for her ensemble piece Limbic Fragments, (2024), self-published.
Philosophy
- The Prix de la Principauté (Principality Prize), jointly awarded by the Rencontres Philosophiques de Monaco (Monaco Philosophical Gatherings) and the Prince Pierre de Monaco Foundation, went to Siri Hustvedt for his body of work.