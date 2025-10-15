Princess Caroline announces winners of Prince Pierre Foundation awards

The Prince Pierre of Monaco Foundation’s 2025 Awards ceremony was held on 14 October at Monte-Carlo’s Opéra Garnier, in the presence of Princess Caroline, the Foundation’s President.

Princess Caroline was accompanied by her daughter Charlotte Casiraghi. Hosted by music critic Arnaud Merlin at the Opéra Garnier, the ceremony honoured nine creators in four artistic disciplines: literature, music, contemporary art and philosophy.

The Princess of Hanover and Charlotte Casiraghi with the winners

The 2025 winners

Contemporary Art

The International Prize for Contemporary Art: Simone Fattal for her work Sempre il mare, uomo libero, amerai! (2023).

Research Grant: Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme for their work Until We Became Fire and Fire Us (2023 – ongoing).

Literature

The Literary Prize: Louis-Philippe Dalembert, haı̈tien writer, for his body of work.

The Bourse de la Découverte (New Talent grant): Ruben Barrouk, for his first novel Tout le bruit du Guéliz, published by Albin Michel.

Coup de Cœur des Lycéens (High School Students’ Choice): Damien Lecamp for his first novel Un père sur le banc (published by Léo Scheer).

Music

Le Tremplin Musical (Musical Springboard): Mikel Iturregi, for his work Elurra bezain isil (2024), for sextet (flute, clarinet, piano, accordion, percussion, double bass), self-published.

Young Music Lovers’ Choice: Melinda Wagner, for her ensemble piece Limbic Fragments, (2024), self-published.

Philosophy