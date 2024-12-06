Second child for Louis and Marie Ducruet: welcome Constance!

Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie announced the birth of their second child on Instagram © Marie Ducruet

Marie Ducruet announced some big news on her Instagram account on December 4.

“Our family is growing again with the arrival of our little Constance. A certain someone couldn’t wait to meet her,” she posted on her Instagram account. The messages of congratulations soon started pouring in: “Wishing you every happiness,” “Congratulations to this new little princess.”

Baby Constance was born at 9.36 am at Princess Grace Hospital © Marie Ducruet

Baby Constance came into the world at the CHPG, around 2 hours after Prince Albert II, Princess Charlène and their children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, inaugurated the new Mareterra district.

In the first photo of her carousel post, Marie Ducruet shares her daughter’s birth bracelet, which says: “Ducruet Constance, 02/12/2024 at 9.36 am,” as well as the first meeting with Victoire, her elder sister by 20 months.

An eagerly-anticipated birth

Louis and Marie Ducruet, who have been married since 2019, shared their happiness last June when they announced they were expecting their second child.

Constance’s birth is a great joy not only for the Monegasque couple, but also Princess Stéphanie, who is now a grandmother for the second time.

© Marie Ducruet

