Louis and Marie Ducruet expecting second child as Princely Family grows!

Princess Stephanie’s son, Louis Ducruet, and his wife Marie shared the news on their Instagram accounts with a lovely picture of their daughter Victoire and Pancake, their dog.

A little over a year after the birth of their first child, daughter Victoire, who came into the world on April 4, 2023, Louis and Marie Ducruet have announced a second happy event on their Instagram accounts. Victoire is wearing a pink jacket that says ‘Big sis’ and Pancake’s buff reads ‘Oh no, not again ! 2024 –>’

The parents wrote: « Pancake et boucle d’or ont une annonce à faire… ils attendent un nouveau membre dans la fratrie, la famille s’agrandit 😍❤️ » : Pancake and goldilocks have some news to share… they’re expecting a new sibling, the family’s growing. The post quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments, including from the young dad’s sister, Camille Gottlieb, who seems equally delighted to welcome another member to the family.

The editorial team at Monaco Tribune would like to congratulate Louis, Marie and Victoire Ducruet and wish them all the best for their future adventure together as a foursome!

