Louis and Marie Ducruet’s daughter is born

Prince Albert II announced it on Tuesday 4 April.

There is a new addition to the Princely Family. The Sovereign shared the happy news with those present in the room as he handed out diplomas to Monegasque Red Cross first aiders in the Rainier III Auditorium on Tuesday 4th April. “My nephew Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie are delighted to be the parents of a baby girl,” the Prince said on stage.

At his side, Camille Gottlieb, Ducruet’s sister, was clearly very proud. The young woman had shared her excitement on Instagram when the couple, who married in 2019, announced that they were expecting a happy event.

For the moment, the name of Princess Stephanie’s first granddaughter has not been revealed.