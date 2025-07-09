Prince Albert II explains choice of Christophe Mirmand as new Minister of State

As the 20th anniversary of his reign approaches, Prince Albert II gave an interview to Monaco-Matin to clarify matters around the post of Minister of State, following Philippe Mettoux’s withdrawal at the end of June.

In the interview published on Wednesday, the Sovereign confirmed that Christophe Mirmand, former Prefect and Chief of Staff to France’s Minister for Overseas Territories, will take over as head of the Prince’s Government on September 1st. He was chosen from three names put forward by President Macron, in line with the 2002 Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between France and Monaco.

Explaining his choice, Prince Albert II mentioned the listening and arbitration skills possessed by Mr Mirmand, 58, former prefect of Alpes-Maritimes, Corsica and Guyana. The new Minister of State is described as having an excellent knowledge of the administrative system and public policy, qualities deemed essential for managing complex situations.“He has that sensitivity, his own experience of public policy and a thorough knowledge of the administrative system, as Prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes and Prefect of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region. I am sure that he will be up to the task and that he will lead the government with the same high standards and the same quest for excellence as in the past,” said the Sovereign.

Regarding the withdrawal of Philippe Mettoux, legal director of the SNCF group, the Sovereign declared: “It is not a withdrawal. He informed us of his concerns, of which we were unaware at the outset. I can assure you that no ‘dark forces’ were involved.”

Christophe Mirmand’s roadmap will remain broadly the same as that of his predecessor Didier Guillaume, with the main priority areas: an end to the grey list procedure, energy transition, economic diversity, sustainable mobility and housing. The Prince also spoke of the ongoing discussions on the future of TV Monaco and the Principality’s commercial development projects.

